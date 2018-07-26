TV Actor Avinash Sachdev Reportedly Divorced From Wife Shalmalee Desai

Avinash Sachdev and Shalmalee Desai got married in 2015 (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights They co-starred in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir The divorce was mutual Shalmalee is now staying with her mother

Television actor Avinash Sachdev best-known for his roles in shows like Chotti Bahu and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, and his wife Shalmalee Desai are now divorced, reports SpotboyE. They had separated last year and the procedure was finalised today. Confirming the news to SpotboyE, Avinash said that "he and Shalmalee have been granted a divorce." The duo, who fell in love on the sets of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, had got married in June 2015. The divorce was mutual and compatibility issue has been cited as the main reason behind their separation. Shalmalee is now staying with her mother.

"I don't have a clue about what's happening in my marriage. Our families have been trying for a patch-up, but there has been no progress so far. I want to focus only on my work for now. I don't know if Shalmalee and I will get back together or we will separate forever. I am hoping that whatever happens, will happen in our best interests" Avinash had told Bombay Times.

Avinash played the lead role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir. Chotti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, in which he starred opposite Rubina Dilaik, was his breakthrough show. The duo had also collaborated for the show's second part Chhoti Bahu - Sawar Ke Rang Rachi. Avinash also has Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Teri Meri Love Stories, Balika Vadhu and Ayushman Bhava on his resume. He has also starred in reality shows like Dance India Dance (Season 1) and Comedy Circus.