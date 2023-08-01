Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev Gets Emotional After Meeting His Mom

Avinash with his mom on the show. (Courtesy: Jio Cinema)

It is going to be a roller coaster of emotions this week inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The contestants will be meeting their loved ones as part of the family week task. While Jad Hadid got a sweet pre-recorded message from his daughter Cattleya Hadid, Avinash Sachdev got to meet his mother, as she entered the Bigg Boss house in the latest episode. The actor couldn't hold back his tears and broke down while hugging her. Their heartfelt reunion left the other contestants teary-eyed. Avinash's mother hugged Pooja Bhatt and also expressed her excitement about meeting the actress. She also invited Pooja home for lunch. This heartwarming gesture made Pooja Bhatt a bit emotional. The actress expressed her happiness at the prospect of visiting Avinash's mom's house.

Manisha Rani was also seen interacting with Avinash's mother. The social media influencer asked her why Avinash does not pay attention to women. She said, “Yeh Avinash ladki par bilkul dhyan nhi deta. Yeh aisa hi hai kya starting se. hum bhi bulate hai toh to bhav nhi deta thoda bhi. (Avinash doesn't pay attention to girls. Is he the same from the start? Even when we call him, he doesn't pay attention at all).”

While Avinash's mother urged Manisha to keep trying, the actor said that he has picked the habit up from his parents as they are also the same.

Watch Avinash Sachdev and his mother's adorable meet-up:

Abhishek Malhan's mother also entered the BB house. The YouTuber broke into tears as he hugged her tightly. She complimented her son and Elvish's journey in the house. While meeting Bebika Dhruve, Abhishek's mom stated that people outside are enjoying her and Abhishek's banter. She also gave a warm hug to Pooja Bhatt, and thanked Jad for making her son fit.

Check out the full video here:

In terms of the task, with the house transformed into a BB hotel, the contestants embraced their duties and responsibilities, aiming to impress the families of each housemate to earn a star. Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, and Avinash Sachdev have been nominated this week.