Avinash Sachdev Reveals Why He Unfollowed Rumoured Girlfriend Falaq Naaz On Instagram: 'I Felt Somebody...'

Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz pictured in Mumbai.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Avinash Sachdev is in the headlines once again. The actor, known for his stint on the reality show alongside Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and others, shared a close bond with Falaq Naaz. However, Avinash Sachdev recently unfollowed Falaq Naaz on Instagram, leaving many puzzled. Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz had previously sparked dating rumours due to their tight-knit relationship. While other contestants from the show dismissed the romantic speculations, Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz kept fans intrigued by acknowledging their mutual fondness for each other.

Amid the ongoing buzz, fans were taken aback when Avinash Sachdev removed Falaq Naaz from his Instagram profile. Several screenshots from Avinash Sachdev's profile circulated online, showing Falaq Naaz being removed. This unexpected move left many surprised. However, Avinash later addressed the issue in an interview with Pinkvilla. When questioned about the unfollowing incident, Avinash explained it was due to an internet glitch. He stated that he was unexpectedly logged out of his Instagram account, suspecting it might have been hacked. Avinash assured that the problem has been resolved and his account is secure.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "It was just an internet error. I was suddenly logged out of my account. I felt somebody else hacked it and logged in. However, the issue is rectified now and I got my account back. Aisa kuch nahi hai. Logon ko kaam nahi hai kuch." Falaq Naaz also clarified the situation when contacted by India Forums, stating, "It was simply a technical glitch. I am still following Avinash. There are no issues between us."

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, the duo confessed their admiration but mentioned taking things slow. Avinash said, "I can't outright deny or confirm it because it's not that simple. I won't completely agree either, as it's not that straightforward. Our connection began in Bigg Boss, and it's evolving. While I won't deny it, I personally hesitate to label it as a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship."