Viral: This Is What Zeenat Aman Looked Like At 16. Pic From Her 'Very First Assignment'

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, on Thursday, shared a throwback picture of her debut assignment – an ad campaign for Khatau Textiles. The 72-year-old star also wrote a detailed note about her early modelling days. The picture, attached to the post, shows 16-year-old Zeenat Aman in a printed saree. In her note, the veteran actress wrote, “I'd say I was a demure and determined teenager. It was among my very first assignments. An ad campaign for Khatau Textiles I believe. These were early days, and at 16, I was still decoding the camera's desires. I was learning my angles, trying out poses, and projecting the confidence I didn't yet feel.”

She added, “Around the time that this picture was taken, someone told me that “youth is wasted on the young”. I was offended by the phrase and privately determined to prove them wrong. As a result, I took my modelling career very seriously. I remember being disappointed and self-critical about this ad back then. But when I look at it now I can only marvel at how solemn, fresh-faced and innocent I was! Does anyone else's self-reflection tend to stray into self-criticism territory?” Writer and director Tanuja Chandra was among the first ones to acknowledge Zeenat Aman's post. She wrote, “You look so lovely.”

Just a few days back, Zeenat Aman dropped a monochrome picture of herself and reflected on the concept of ageing gracefully. In her note, she pointed out that while ageing may not be extraordinary on a physical level, it is more challenging in terms of emotion and conduct. Along with the pic of a "Griselda-inspired look," Zeenat Aman said, “I am often told that I have aged gracefully. On a physical level, it isn't that extraordinary. The rarified atmosphere of stardom is geared precisely towards this purpose. Any “star” you see has a team of people in the wings - nutritionists, personal trainers, makeup artists, hair stylists, clothes stylists, dermatologists, dentists, sometimes cosmetic surgeons and more - working frantically to smooth their hair, erase their wrinkles, cinch their waist, and doll them up, all while the star themself projects nonchalance.” Take a look at Zeenat Aman's complete note here.

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman will be next seen in Bun Tikki. In the Faraz Arif Ansari directorial, she will essay the role of Sitara Jaan. The film also features Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi.