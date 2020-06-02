Tusshar Kapoor's Birthday Wish For His 'Giift From God' - Son Laksshya

Tusshar Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy tusshark89)

Happy birthday, Laksshya! Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya turned 4 on Monday. Celebrating his birthday, dad Tusshar wrote a heartwarming birthday post for Laksshya on his Instagram profile. Sharing a set of pictures of Laksshya's birthday celebrations at home, Tusshar wrote, "My baby turns 4..to write about my love for you would be reiterating, in fact overstating the obvious! Really speaking, you were, are and will always be my gift from God! Happy birthday my bachcha!" In one of the pictures, Tusshar and Laksshya can be seen posing together for the camera, while in another shot, Laksshya can be seen posing in front of his birthday cake, while Tusshar and Jeetendra look at him. Sharing the pictures, Tusshar added the hashtags "quarantine birthday," "baby shark party" and "Laksshya turns 4." Read his post here:

In a separate post, Ekta Kapoor shared a video collage of Laksshya and wished him. "The one! The first one. Who made us ...US! Happy birthday laqu! Thank you for being the one who made me mommy first! You are my jaan. My twin, my fellow Gemini," wrote Ekta Kapoor. Take a look:

Tusshar Kapoor is a single parent. Laksshya was born via surrogacy in the year 2016. Earlier, in an interview with news agency IANS, Tusshar Kapoor said, "At around 35, 37, I started getting paternal instincts for my pets. I also began to wonder then how would it feel like to hold your child? I wanted to be a father and I wanted to start a family, so I did it. People then messaged me that I am inspiring them."

Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in the 2017 action-comedy Golmaal Again where he shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu. He will next be seen in Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar.