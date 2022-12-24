TV Actor Tunisha Sharma Found Dead On Set, Cops Probing Suicide Claim

Television actor Tunisha Sharma (21) on Saturday allegedly died by suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.

Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, her body was found inside, he said.

A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Valiv police station.

Sharma had acted in several television serials.

