Tumhari Sulu Box Office Collection Day 5: Vidya Balan's Film Is 'Steady' With 16.56 Crore

Vidya Balan's film Tumhari Sulu, which opened to positive reviews on Friday (November 17), has made a total of Rs. 16.56 crore so far. Vidya's film had a 'super strong' weekend and on weekdays too Tumhari Sulu is 'steady,' tweets trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Vidya features as housemaker-turned-RJ Sulochana aka Sulu in the film. The film has crossed the 15 crore mark and is likely to close at Rs. 19.50 crore at the end of first week. Taran Adarsh tweeted and wrote: Tumhari Sulu remains STEADY on Tue... Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr, Sun 5.39 cr, Mon 1.84 cr, Tue 1.85 cr. Total: 16.56 cr. India biz... Week 1 is likely to close at 19.50 crore."
The Suresh Triveni-directed film also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul.
Here's a five-day box-office report of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu:
In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Vidya's film 4 stars out of 5. "Tumhari Sulu is a special film, the kind where you know what is going to happen and yet texture and detailing give you much to marvel at. Vidya Balan plays Sulu, and she is superb in the part. She is a character filled with an indefatigable can-do spirit -- her refrain in the film is a constant Main kar sakta hai - and we can see the wheels turning behind her head as she comes up with idea after idea. It is a solid, refreshingly unfamiliar ensemble," he wrote.
Earlier, Bollywood stars such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar and Shilpa Shetty reviewed Vidya's Tumhari Sulu. Vidya jeet legi sabka dil, tweeted stars.
In the film, Sulu becomes immensely popular for her late night show 'Sari Waali Bhabhi.' How Sulu's new-found stardom affects her interpersonal relationships forms the film's plot.
