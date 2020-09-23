True Story: Reese Witherspoon And Paul Rudd Took A Selfie Way Before Millennials Did

Reese Witherspoon with Paul Rudd. (courtesy: reesewitherspoon)

Seems like Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd were always ahead of their times. We brought this up today because we chanced upon a million-dollar selfie of both the stars and it has been trending on social media big time. The Legally Blonde actress posted a throwback picture with Ant-Man aka Paul Rudd and it is simply amazing. Fun fact: The picture was clicked in 1996 and it is a selfie. Yes, you read that right. "Wait a second... did Paul Rudd and I take the 'selfie' in 1996?" she captioned the post. The comments section was replete with multiple remarks from Hollywood A-listers. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot commented: "trendsetter" on Reese's post, while Academy Award winning actress Natalie Portman wrote: "Thank you for this."

Last month, Reese Witherspoon posted a different throwback picture with Paul Rudd, which was from the sets of the 2010 rom-com How Do You Know. "I noticed some of y'all are watching How Do You Know on Netflix so here's a throwback of me and Paul Rudd from 10 years ago to kickstart your weekend! #fbf (for those who are curious: Paul Rudd is as wonderful in person as he is on screen)," she wrote in her caption.

Besides How Do You Know, Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd have co-starred in films like Overnight Delivery and they gave voice overs for the animated film Monsters vs Aliens.

Reese Witherspoon is the star of films like Walk The Line, Sweet Home Alabama, Wild, Cruel Intentions, Elections, and the Legally Blonde series among many others.

Paul Rudd plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other than that, he has featured in films like Romeo + Juliet, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, This Is 40 and Mute, to name a few.