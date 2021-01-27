Trolls Used To Give Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'Sleepless Nights' But Now...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this picture. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will next be seen in the second season of much awaited web-series The Family Man, opened up about how trolls on social media affect her now during an interaction session with her fans on Tuesday. Samantha has been slut-shamed several times in the past. While answering a fan who asked her how she manages to handle social media trolls so easily, the Oh! Baby actress said "they don't affect her anymore," adding that she used to have "sleepless nights" because of such trolls but now she "laughs" off them. She said: "Strangely, they don't affect me anymore. They used to give me sleepless night but now, I laugh actually. I guess that just goes to show how much I have grown as a person. "

In 2018, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of herself sporting a bikini on her vacation, several users trolled her on her post, saying that she doesn't care about the reputation of her family. Samantha is married to actor Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna. However, at that time, the actress gave a befitting reply to the trolls. She shared a post the quote on which read: "A strong woman is a woman who is determined to do something others are determined not be done" with this caption: "Well... now I had to go and put up a quote... because my previous post didn't really scream 'I WRITE MY RULES YOU SHOULD WRITE MINE YOURS!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has starred in films such as Oh! Baby, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and others.

She will next be seen in The Family Man Season 2 on February 12.