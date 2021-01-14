The Family Man Season 2 Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee Goes Missing. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Mystery Woman

The Family Man Season 2 Teaser: A still from the video. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Manoj Bajpayee is back as Srikant Tiwari for the second season of much-awaited web-series The Family Man. On Wednesday, the makers of the series unveiled its teaser, in which Srikant Tiwari, called Sri by his family and colleagues, goes missing. From his family to his friends, everyone is on the lookout for him but... wait for it... at the end of the teaser, we get glimpses of Srikant Tiwari prepping for a "dangerous" mission. In the voiceover, Sri's boss (played by Dalip Tahil) can be heard asking him: "We fear there's a dangerous coalition taking place. And we need you right now. Can I count you in?" Right after this, Manoj Bajpayee can be seen pointing his gun at someone. Just when you think the teaser can't get any better, Samantha Ruth Prabhu enters as a mystery woman.

Sharing the teaser, Manoj Bajpayee wrote the caption in the most Srikant Tiwari way: "Aa raha hoon bhai, on the way hoon."

Watch the teaser of The Family Man here:

The Family Man showcases the story of government agent Srikant Tiwari and his attempts to keep his counter-terrorism job a secret from his family. The web-series revolves around his day-to-day struggles to keep his personal and professional life separate. Priyamani (Srikant Tiwari's wife Suchitra), Sharib Hashmi (Srikant's partner J.K. Talpade), Shahab Ali (terrorist Sajid), Pawan Chopra (Srikant's boss Kulkarni Sharma), Sharad Kelkar (Suchitra's friend Arvind) and Shreya Dhanwanthary (intern Zoya) will reprise their roles in the sequel. The first season also featured Gul Panag.

The Family Man marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's digital debut. It will also be her first Hindi project. She made a cameo appearance in the 2012 film Ekk Deewana Tha, a remake of her Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave.

The trailer of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K's The Family Man Season 2 will be out on January 19 and the series will premiere on February 12 on Prime Video.