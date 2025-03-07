<i>Inspector Zende</i>: Manoj Bajpayee All Set To Play A Cop In An Upcoming Thriller Film

Manoj Bajpayee has always had a penchant to do roles that are inspired by real-life events. Some of his best performances, such as in films like Aligarh, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, and Despatch, to name a few, are all rooted in the said genre.

The actor is all set to don yet another real-life inspired role in Netflix's upcoming thriller feature film titled Inspector Zende.

According to Peeping Moon, the National Award-winning actor will essay the character of legendary Mumbai cop Madhukar Zende, who had captured the notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Not only did he achieve this feat once, but he made it happen twice, during his four-decade-long career. The film, which went on floors in January, is expected to wrap up today in Goa.

Inspector Zende will be helmed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the famous Marathi actor who portrayed the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in films such as Farzand, Fatteshikast, Pawankhind, Subhedar, and Sher Shivraj. Mandlekar is gearing up to make his feature directorial debut with Inspector Zende. It will be produced by Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films) and director Om Raut for Netflix.

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Despatch, which had released on Zee5.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee has a stellar lineup to look forward to. He will reprise his role as Srikanth Tiwari for Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man Season 3. He also has Shekhar Kapur's Masoom: The New Generation with Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Nithya Menon, and Kaveri Kapur in key roles. It is set to go on floors next month in Mumbai.