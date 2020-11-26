Samantha Ruth Prabhu Went For A Swim And Came Back With A Profound Thought

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a splash on Instagram with a new entry from the Maldives. The 33-year-old actress has been filling up her Instagram with vacation memories - she's holidaying in the Maldives with her husband Naga Chaitanya. On Thursday morning, Samantha went swimming and her post-swim photo reveals the impact a refreshing dip in the sea can have on someone. In the photo, Samantha, dressed in a cream bikini, can be seen coming out of the waters, which merge with the blue sky in the backdrop. After reading Samantha's caption, we can't decide which one is more beautiful - her words or the photo.

"You are the universe, expressing itself as a human for a little while," she wrote.

Meanwhile, here's how Samantha is making Maldives look so good. Samantha's vacation itinerary includes swimming with dolphins, going on a cycle tour around her resort, indulging in some spa time or just lazing around in her water villa with a spectacular view of the sea.

Earlier this week, Samantha celebrated her husband Naga Chaitanya's birthday in the Maldives. "Always living life on your own terms... Wishing you only happiness always and forever," she dedicated this adorable message to the birthday boy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. In terms of work, Samantha was last seen in Jaanu. Her list of upcoming films includes Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Thalapathy 65. Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Love Story.