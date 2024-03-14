Trolled, Salman Khan Deletes Laapataa Ladies Post After Oopsie And Shares New One

Salman Khan in a throwback picture

Salman Khan, who has been trolled heavily for calling Laapataa Ladies Kiran Rao's debut film on X, shared a new post without any error. He deleted the old post where he mentioned Laapataa Ladies as Kiran Rao's debut film. Salman watched the film last night and wrote on X, "Just saw Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)." Take a look at the post here:

For context, Salman shared a post on X last night after watching the film. He wrote, "Just saw Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah (wow) Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)." The Internet quickly corrected Salman Khan that Kiran made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat a decade ago. Laapataa Ladies is Kiran Rao's second directorial film. Since the morning, Salman Khan has been trolled on social media for this goof-up. Eventually, he deleted the old post and shared a new post a couple of hours ago.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also attended the special screening of Laapataa Ladies. An inside video from the screening was shared by the official Instagram handle of Spice. In the video, we can see Salman and Aamir hugging each other. Salman Khan can be seen seated with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies actor Ravi Kishan, directors Raj Kumar Santoshi and Ayan Mukerji. Sharing the video, the official handle of Spice wrote, @beingsalmankhan graces @aamirkhanproductions 's event, Laapataa Ladies movie premier with all smiles and warm hug." Aamir Khan and Salman Khan worked together in Andaz Apna Apna in which they played characters named Amar and Prem. Take a look:

Laapataa Ladies is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while Divyanidhi Sharma has taken care of the additional dialogues. Laapataa Ladies had a screening at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year. The film has been garnering praise from critics and audience alike.