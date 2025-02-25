Inside Triptii Dimri's Birthday Celebrations: "Couldn't Have Asked For A Better Birthday"

Actress Triptii Dimri, who turned 31 on February 23, said she couldn't have asked for a better birthday as she was surrounded by love, laughter and nature's beauty.

Triptii took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures and clips from her birthday celebrations, which included her cutting the cake, spending time with her rumoured beau Sam and enjoying some peaceful moments in nature with her friends.

She wrote as the caption: “Surrounded by love ..laughter and nature's beauty.. Couldn't have asked for a better birthday.. Thank you for all the warm wishes and love.”

On February 23, Triptii's rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant took to the stories section of his Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of actress' midnight birthday celebration.

The clip shows the Animal actress blowing out the candles, and cutting the cake. She looked stunning in a black outfit. Dropping the video, Sam Merchant wrote, “Happy birthday To the best soul (red heart emoji) @tripti_dimri Wish you happiness always!".

She celebrated her birthday with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant and their friends. He also shared a selfie with Triptii.

Back in January, Triptii flew to the Maldives to celebrate beau Sam's birthday. She even penned a special post for his birthday on the internet. The diva posted a selfie of the two on Instagram.

Additionally, Triptii dropped a couple of pictures of Sam on social media. One of the photos features him behind the wheel of a car. In another pic, he is pointing at silver jewelry on display. “Happy Birthday, Sam Merchant. Wishing you all the love and joy you spread, right back to you", Triptii penned the birthday wish.

Work-wise, Triptii will be a part of the highly anticipated sequel, Dhadak 2, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. Made under the direction of Shazia Iqbal, the project has been presented by Zee Studios in collaboration with Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures.

In addition to this, she also has Imtiaz Ali's The Idiot of Istanbul in her kitty. The movie will mark Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil's Bollywood debut.

