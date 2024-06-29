Triptii Dimri On Being Referred To As 'National Crush' Following Animal's Success: 'Have Been Very Fortunate'

Triptii Dimri shared this image. (courtesy: tripti_dimri)

Triptii Dimri is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. On Friday, she attended the trailer launch event in Mumbai. During the event, the actress spoke about being called "National crush" by her fans following her standout performance in Animal. Triptii expressed gratitude for the appreciation and love from audiences she has received throughout her career.

She said, "In my experience, luckily, I would like to thank god, because in my experience, it has been the other way around, as many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier, or the ones that have released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience. People have liked my work and have spoken about it.”

Triptii Dimri added, "Initially when I came into the industry I always wanted people should talk about my work and nothing else. Luckily, when my films have released, they have spoken about my work. I think these things motivate us actors to do better in life and to keep working on our craft and I think, that way I have been very fortunate."

Triptii Dimri's upcoming projects include Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is slated for an October release. She is also set to star in Karan Johar's Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Triptii, who debuted with Laila Majnu, has appeared in films such as Bulbbul and Qala.