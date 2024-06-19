Just Triptii Dimri Setting The Internet On Fire With Her Pics In Swimsuits From Italy

Triptii shared this image. (courtesy: TriptiiDimri )

Triptii Dimri is living her best life in Italy. Triptii recently shared a bunch of new images on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, Triptii can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty in swimsuits. In one picture, she can be seen wearing a black swimsuit and in another she can be seen rocking a turquoise green swimsuit. In other pictures, Triptii can be seen soaking up the sunlight. Sharing the pictures, Triptii wrote in the caption, "Happy as a (shell emoji)." The Internet poured love on Triptii's pictures. A user wrote, "Causing heat waves wherever you go!!" Another user wrote, "Passionate look." Another comment read, "Beach glamour." Take a look:

Triptii has been actively sharing pictures from her holiday bucket. A few days ago, Triptti shared a few sun-kissed pictures of herself from Italy. Triptii can be seen wearing a black-and-white dress and posing on the streets of Italy. Sharing the pictures, Triptii wrote, "Golden Glitter." Take a look:

Prior to that, Triptii dropped a montage from her Italian retreat. Dressed in a navy-blue printed ensemble, Triptii can be seen having the best time on the trip. From taking a stroll to posing against the backdrop of a sunset, Triptii's postcards are oh-so-good. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Here's to looking at you Italy." Replying to the post, veteran actress Archana Puran Singh dropped a handful of heart-eye emoticons. Take a look:

Next, Triptii Dimri will share the big screen with Rajkummar Rao in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial is scheduled to hit the theatres in October. Triptii is also a part of Karan Johar's Dhadak 2. She will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, Triptii Dimri has Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz at hand. The film features Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Triptii made her debut with Laila Majnu. She acted in films like Bulbbul, Qala. Triptii became an overnight sensation after featuring in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

