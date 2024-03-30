Triptii Dimri Is Holidaying In Goa And She Is Not Alone

Triptii Dimri shared this image on her Instagram story.

Triptii Dimri recently wrapped up the first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan. After wrapping up the first schedule, the actress jetted off for a relaxing Goan vacation. Triptii, who is currently vacationing in Goa has treated her fans to picturesque snapshots. In one of the pictures, Triptii Dimri is seen posing in a white shirt teamed with black pants against a scenic backdrop.

Adding intrigue to her vacation updates, Triptii Dimri's rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant also shared images from the same location While the duo have maintained privacy regarding their relationship status despite circulating reports, their shared vacation hints at a deeper connection. Although they haven't posted joint pictures, the similar backgrounds in their individual photos suggest a shared experience in Goa.

On March 26, Triptii Dimri delighted fans with vibrant glimpses from her Holi celebrations. Embracing the festive spirit, she was smeared with colours. The actress sported a simple white kurta. She kept her look minimal with sunglasses. Triptii was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant. They shared photos with each other on their respective social media handles.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is slated for a Diwali 2024 release. Aside from Triptii Dimri, the film stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan in key roles. Notably, Vidya Balan returns to the franchise after missing out on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

However, Akshay Kumar, who starred in the first installment and was absent from the second, will not feature in the upcoming film. Director Anees Bazmee clarified to Zoom, saying, "No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes."