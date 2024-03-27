Rooh Baba, Sorry, Kartik Aaryan Drops A Pic With Triptii Dimri From The Sets Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Image Instagrammed by Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Assemble Bhool Bhulaiyaa fans as rooh baba AKA Kartik Aaryan has just dropped a picture from the sets of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring none other than his co-star Triptii Dimri. On Wednesday, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star shared a picture with his co-star for the first time after wrapping the 1st schedule of the much-awaited film. In the picture shared, we can get a glimpse of the actor dressed as rooh baba while Tripti can be spotted wearing a bindi and nose pin. Kartik Aaryan captioned the post, "Ting ting ting tiding ting ting. And we've wrapped up the 1st schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. This small break between schedules is gonna make me impatient… Rooh Baba's Cape has some different magic."

A few days back, Kartik Aaryan shared a photo of himself praying in front of a temple in his home, seeking blessings for the auspicious beginning of the film. Captioning the photo on Instagram, he wrote "Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today. #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."For the unversed, leading actor Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with director Anees Bazmee, alongside esteemed actresses Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

Notably, Vidya Balan returns to the franchise after missing out on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, Akshay Kumar, who starred in the first installment and was absent from the second, will not feature in the upcoming film. Director Anees Bazmee clarified to Zoom, saying, "No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated for a Diwali 2024 release.