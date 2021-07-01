Tridha Choudhury Is Making Seychelles Look So Good. See Pic

Tridha Choudhury shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tridhac )

Hey there, Tridha Choudhury. The actress raised the temperature on Instagram on Thursday by sharing a breathtaking photo of herself from her Seychelles vacation. Tridha, who was last seen in the second season of Prakash Jha's web-series Ashram, is currently holidaying in Seychelles, East Africa. In her latest Instagram entry, Tridha Choudhury looks every bit of stunning in a black bikini. She can be seen posing gracefully for the camera. For her caption, Tridha borrowed a quote from author Christine Feehan and wrote: "She was temptation wrapped in casual elegance - Christine Feehan." See the actress' post here:

Tridha, who loves to travel, often shares stunning pictures of herself from her vacations. Last week, she posted this black and white photo from Ibiza and wrote: "Oh I can feel the Blueness of the ocean even in Black and White."

This photo of Tridha Choudhury from the Maldives will leave you awestruck.

Tridha "needed to feel the colours of nature," so, she posted this photo:

Meanwhile, check out some more photos of the actress from her travel diaries:

Tridha Choudhury has worked in Hindi and Bengali movies. She made her film debut with Srijit Mukherji's 2013 film Mishawr Rawhoshyo. Her debut show was Star Plus series Dahleez. The actress has worked in over 5 Bengali films - Jodi Love Dile Na Prane, Khaad, Merry Christmas, Khawto and Shesh Theke Shuru. She will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera.

Tridha worked alongside Bobby Deol and Aditi Sudhir Pohankar among others in Ashram - both seasons.