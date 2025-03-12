Tridha Choudhury's Breezy Printed Co-Ords Is A Summer Style Staple That We Need

Tridha Choudhury has gotten into summer mode and her sartorial game is making a case for the same.

The actress is serving up some chic fashion moments and her latest one is proof enough.

When not making a statement in swimsuits and bikinis, the actress often turns to breezy silhouettes to make heads turn. She posted a reel on her Instagram in which she was seen posing in the chicest printed co-ord set that looked like an ideal summer style staple. She opted for a blue printed top that came with balloon sleeves and teamed it up with matching mini skorts. The actress truly is redefining resort wear for us.

She kept the look very summer like with a minimal dewy glam that consisted of a glowy base paired with fresh blushed cheeks and coral-tinted lips. Wispy lashes and open tresses perfectly rounded off her look in no time.

