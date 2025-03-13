Tridha Choudhury's Stylish Pool Day Looks Complete In A Green Polka Dot Swim Set

Tridha Choudhury's chic swimwear style diaries are only meant to dish out notes.

From bikinis to chic swimsuits, her expansive beachwear wardrobe is a lesson in doing vacay fashion right.

Her latest Instagram post is transporting us to cool pool days. The actress posted a picture in which she is seen posing in a chic bikini that is indeed tailor made for chic summer days. She picked a string dark green bikini that came with a polka dot pattern. Her plunging neckline bikini style added oomph to her look.

Tridha kept it super minimal with a dainty necklace that accessorised her look perfectly. A pair of black shades were just the best addition to her attire. She tied her tresses into a messy bun and opted for a dewy glam with flushed cheeks and glossy lips to complete her pool look.

Tridha Choudhury's pool style is worth bookmarking