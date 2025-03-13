Advertisement

Tridha Choudhury's Stylish Pool Day Looks Complete In A Green Polka Dot Swim Set

Tridha Choudhury's polka dot swim set is making pool days look so stylish

Tridha Choudhury's Stylish Pool Day Looks Complete In A Green Polka Dot Swim Set
Tridha's Stylish Pool Day Looks Complete In A Green Polka Dot Swim Set

Tridha Choudhury's chic swimwear style diaries are only meant to dish out notes.

From bikinis to chic swimsuits, her expansive beachwear wardrobe is a lesson in doing vacay fashion right.

Her latest Instagram post is transporting us to cool pool days. The actress posted a picture in which she is seen posing in a chic bikini that is indeed tailor made for chic summer days. She picked a string dark green bikini that came with a polka dot pattern. Her plunging neckline bikini style added oomph to her look.

Tridha kept it super minimal with a dainty necklace that accessorised her look perfectly. A pair of black shades were just the best addition to her attire. She tied her tresses into a messy bun and opted for a dewy glam with flushed cheeks and glossy lips to complete her pool look.

Tridha Choudhury's pool style is worth bookmarking

Tridha Choudhury, Tridha Choudhury Bikini, Tridha Choudhury Beach Looks, Tridha Choudhury Beach Pics
