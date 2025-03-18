A Black Cutout Swimsuit Has Tridha Choudhury Summer-Ready

Tridha Choudhury has mastered the art of acing beach looks and yet again she made heads turn with her recent beach style.

Etched with just the right style elements, Tridha's latest look is a lesson in doing summer style right.

The actress posted another picture on her Instagram that gave us a glimpse of her "summer ready" look. Her beach days look so fashionably inviting. For her latest look, the actress opted for a chic black swimsuit that came with cutout details. The stunning number was simply the best way to make beach style look so fashionable.

The halter neck string style perfectly matched the cutout details that added an oomph to her look. With minimal, delicate accessories, Tridha's beach fashion was only meant to impress. For makeup, she opted for a fresh dewy glam paired with flushed cheeks and tinted lips. She left her tresses loose to complete her look.

