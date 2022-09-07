Trending: The One With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Ponniyin Selvan Co-Star Trisha

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Trisha. (courtesy: trishakrishnan)

A day after the grand launch of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan in Chennai, Trisha, who plays the role of Chola princess Kundavai, shared a video from last night. She curated some of her favourite moments from the trailer launch in the video. One moment, in particular, that won the Internet's heart is the one in which her Ponniyin Selvan co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen hugging Trisha. Another moment that eclipsed everything else at the trailer launch is the one in which Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen sharing the stage. In no time, the pictures of Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went viral on social media.

Earlier, sharing her look from the film, Trisha wrote: "In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai."

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The Mani Ratnam directorial has been produced by Lyca Productions and it boasts of an impressive star cast also includes Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

The period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni) and it is slated to release in theatres on September 30. The film will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.