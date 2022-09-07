Ponniyin Selvan: A Round Up Of How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan And Others Lit Up The Trailer Launch

Pictures from the trailer launch. (courtesy: lycaproductions)

Some of the biggest stars of the Indian cinema united for the grand trailer and music launch of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan led the celeb roll-call. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who stars as Nadini in the film, also attended the event. The film's impressive star cast including Vikram, Karthi, Jayamravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakashraj, Jayaram and Sobhita Dhulipala were also present at the event that took place in Chennai last night. Pictures from the event were shared on the social media handles of Lyca Productions, which has produced the film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, sitting pretty at the event.

Rajinikanth pictured at the event.

Legends in a frame - Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan greeted the crowd with folded hands.

Vikram pictured at his film's trailer launch.

Trisha and Karthi in a picture-perfect frame.

Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam with Suhasini.

ICYMI, the red carpet was dazzling with stars too. Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Aditi Rao Hydari made stunning red carpet appearances. Take a look:

The period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni).

The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. Produced by Lyca Productions, the first part of magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan will hit the theatres on September 30 this year in five languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.