Ponniyin Selvan: Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Attend The Trailer Launch Of Mani Ratnam's Film

Lyca Productions shared this image. (courtesy: lyca_productions)

Ponniyin Selvan's grand audio and trailer launch event is being held in Chennai tonight. Veterans Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan attended the event as the event's chief guests. The two arrived at the venue in style. While Rajinikanth was the first one to reach the venue, Kamal Haasan entered it a little later. Before greeting others, Kamal Haasan greeted Rajinikanth first. Kamal Haasan arrived at the venue in ethnic wear, while Rajinikanth chose to wear a shirt paired with a trouser. The pictures of the two superstars from the event are doing rounds on the Internet.

Check out the pictures of the two stars from the grand trailer launch event:

Ponniyin Selvan, directed by filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is an epic period action drama. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayram Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayram, Prakash Raj among others.

The film is produced under the banner Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. AR Rahman has composed the music for this Mani Ratnam directorial.

The grand audio and trailer launch event also had in attendance, the film's star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, and Jayram Ravi among others.

Check out their pictures from the event:

Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan was supposed to be a stand-alone film, however, it was split into two parts. The film was in the making since 2019.

The first part of the film will release globally on September 30 in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.