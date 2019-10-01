Trending: Suhana Khan's Eyes Do The Talking In The Teaser Of The Grey Part Of Blue

Suhana Khan in a still from The Grey Part Of Blue. (Image courtesy: theodoregimeno)

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been trending incessantly ever since the teaser of the short film The Grey Part Of Blue released. The film's director Theodore Gimeno shared the teaser of the film that features Suhana Khan. It is difficult to decipher the film's plot based on the snippet shared by the filmmaker. The teaser had no dialogues but Suhana's eyes do all the talking in it. Sharing the film's teaser, Theodore wrote: "Dear all - Here I present for the first time some of the visuals for my upcoming short film The Grey Part of Blue. The film itself is basically complete but I am not yet sure of the date of release, so stay tuned for that. I want to thank all of you for the continued support this past year, it's truly been surreal. Until then, I hope you enjoy this little teaser."

Take a look at the teaser of The Grey Part Of Blue here:

A few months ago, the film's director shared the poster of The Grey Part Of Blue, featuring Suhana Khan. This is what we are talking about:

Suhana Khan has inherited her love for acting from her father Shah Rukh Khan. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and she is currently studying at the New York University. Last year, SRK attended Suhana's stage play Romeo + Juliet in London, in which she featured as Juliet. "With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team," SRK wrote.

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She has an elder brother Aaryan Khan and a younger brother named AbRam, who stays in Mumbai with his parents.

