Trending: Sidharth Malhotra Can't Take His Eyes Off Shershaah Co-Star Kiara Advani In This Video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are busy with the promotional duties of their upcoming film Shershaah, have actively been sharing videos from their work diaries on Instagram. The rumoured couple began trending recently courtesy an Instagram Reel that they posted on their respective profiles. In the video, Kiara can be seen walking towards Sidharth, who can't take his eyes off her in the video as the track Ranjha from Shershaah plays in the backdrop. The mushy track has been sung by Jasleen Royal and B Praak. Sharing the video, Kiara wrote "Ranjha" in her caption and added a heart emoji to her post.

Take a look at Kiara Advani's post here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had previously travelled to the Maldives to ring in the new year giving rise to speculation about their relationship status. They often trend for their Instagram exchanges as well.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, co-starring Aditya Seal. Other than Shershaah, her upcoming projects include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the music video Masakali 2.0, opposite Tara Sutaria. His next project is Mission Majnu.

Kiara and Sidharth await the release of Shershaah, based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and Kargil hero, Captain Vikram Batra.