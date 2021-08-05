Asked If Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's Rumoured Romance Impacted Shershaah, Director Said...

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Shershaah. (Image courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani )

The director of Shershaah, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, said in an interview with Bollywood Life that the actors' rumoured relationship didn't affect their performances in the film. Shershaah, based on the life of captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously, will release on Prime Video on August 12. In the film, Sidharth Malhotra plays the lead role while Kiara Advani plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra's fiancée Dimple Cheema. Talking to Bollywood Life about whether Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's rumoured relationship played a "factor" while filming Shershaah, director Vishnu Varadhan said: "I'll honestly tell you, that didn't even matter to me while I was filming. It is not about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, for me it is Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema, they were playing the characters."

He added: "For me, it didn't matter - just because they're in a real-life something or whatever is happening, it's their personal life, it's not going to help me for the film. What really worked for me, if you see the trailer carefully, it's the way Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked, their pairing is actually fresh - that's what actually worked because they're very close to the characters. For me, it doesn't matter if it's (the rumoured relationship factor) going to help or not, as a maker, I don't think that's a factor as such. Whether onscreen they're playing (the characters) and offscreen they're romancing, it doesn't matter to me."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to have been dating for quite some time now. Recently, on Kiara Advani's birthday, Sidharth wished her with this adorable note: "Happy birthday, Ki! Shershaah's journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one. Stay amazing, big love."

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah released on the Kargil Vijay Diwas last month. The rumoured couple garnered a whole lot of praise for their onscreen chemistry. Watch the trailer of Shershaah here:

Shershaah shows Captain Vikram Batra's patriotic journey from a "soldier to a legend." The film, produced by Karan Johar, also stars Ankita Gora, Shiv Pandit and Sahil Vaid, among others.