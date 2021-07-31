'Big Love': Sidharth Malhotra To Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani On Her Birthday

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra in Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are not only co-stars of their upcoming movie Shershaahbut also a rumoured couple. Hence, the Internet went berserk when Sidharth Malhotra sent across an adorable birthday wish to Kiara Advani on her special day. Kiara Advani celebrated her 29th birthday on Saturday, a day which was made special by her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. In an Instagram story, Sidharth shared a behind-the-scenes still from the sets of Shershaah and wrote: "Happy birthday, Ki! Shershaah's journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one." In his birthday post for Kiara, Sidharth added: "Stay amazing, big love."

Here's how Sidharth Malhotra wished his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani on birthday:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have never addressed rumours about their speculated romance but often trend for their adorable exchanges on social media. Last year, Kiara Advani trended a great deal her when in an interview with Pinkvilla she was asked what would she write in Sidharth Malhotra's Tinder bio. "I don't want to put him on Tinder," she had replied.

They also had this fiery Twitter exchange during the release of Kiara's movie Indoo Ki Jawani last year:

Indoo looks forward to seeing you too 🤝 🤗 https://t.co/VMCvbK6pyS — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) November 24, 2020

Shershaah marks Kiara and Sidharth's first film together. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Shershaah was initially supposed to release in cinemas last year. Earlier this year, the makers of Shershaah had announced a date change with July as the release month, which has now been shifted to August - The film will premiere on August 12 on Prime Video.