Trending: Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Shines Like A Diamond In This Advert

Meet Alizeh Agnihotri - niece of superstar Salman Khan. Alizeh is the daughter of Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan and her filmmaker husband Atul Agnihotri. This week, Alizeh Agnihotri found a spot on the list of trends, courtesy a jewellery commercial she featured in recently. Alizeh Agnihotri shared a glimpse of the advert on her Instagram stories. In the brief video, Alizeh can be seen trying on chic pieces of jewellery, designed for the new-age jewellery lover. Speaking to the jewellery brand Zaavorr, Alizeh revealed she never got her ears pierced and wasn't fond of accessories but that's a thing of the past now.

"My relationship with jewellery has changed a lot over the years, from wearing nothing at all, I've come to this stage in my life where I pick out what jewellery I want to wear before decide my outfit," said Alizeh Agnihotri. In the advert, Alizeh Agnihotri shows how simplicity is the key to feeling fabulous and looking gorgeous - dressed in a knitted crop top and pants, Alizeh steals the show.

Here, take a look:

Alizeh Agnihotri's Instagram is filled with stunning glimpses of her photoshoots, one of which she described in these words: "Found myself in a renaissance painting."

Alizeh Agnihotri has previously modelled for Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan's designs. In 2019, it was reported that Alizeh Agnihotri was to make her Bollywood debut sometime soon. Choreographer Saroj Khan, who died last year, had hinted that Alizeh Agnihotri was prepping to step into the film industry.