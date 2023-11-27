To Debutante Alizeh, A Moving Note From Dad Atul Agnihotri: 'Stay Humble'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: atulreellife )

Alizeh Agnihotri made her Bollywood debut with the high school drama Farrey. Her performance was much loved by fans and critics alike. Now her father, film producer Atul Agnihotri, has shared a special post for Alizeh. FYI: Atul has also co-produced Farrey with Alizeh's uncle, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. On Sunday, Atul shared an adorable BTS moment featuring himself and Alizeh on Instagram. The photo was clicked on the sets of Farrey. Here, Atul can be seen kissing Alizeh's hand. In his heartwarming note, Atul wrote, “My dearest Alizeh, as you embark on this exciting journey in your acting career, remember to stay true to yourself. Embrace each role with passion, yet never lose sight of who you are. The praise and love you've received is testimony to your talent. Cherish every experience, learn from challenges, stay humble and let your love for the craft guide you. Your journey has just begun and I have no doubt that your dedication will lead to even greater successes. Only love and blessings from a proud father.” Responding to her father's message, Alizeh said, “Everything I am, is because of you. Thank you for believing in me.”

Alizeh Agnihotri's Farrey co-star Juhi Babbar Soni said, “Where is my photographer credit?” Prasanna Bisht, who was also part of the film, dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor has dropped a congratulations note for Alizeh in the reply box.

Huma Qureshi, Sunil Grover, Ananya Panday's aunt Deanne Panday and celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker have picked red hearts for their comments.

Before this, Salman Khan also cheered for his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film. Sharing a video on Instagram, the superstar wrote, "In badmaasho ne toh humari hi class laga di. Tickets book kijiye aur dekhiye Farrey in cinemas near you from the 24th November." Alizeh is the daughter of Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also wrote a special note for Alizeh Agnihotri. The 51-year-old shared a poster of Farrey and said, “A film that not only makes you wake up to class distinctions, the ironies of cheating and the dark side of ambition and greed but also packs a punch as an exam thriller heist is absolutely no mean achievement! A straight A+ for the cinematic report card of this feature! This is Alizeh Agnihotri's debut feature and she is absolutely Fantastic."

The director added, "Believable and so so real in her portrayal of a genius saddled by class distinctions and underlying greed! An artist in the true sense of the word! Welcome to the movies Alizeh! You will shine in the galaxy of stars but as an actor. Effective and brilliant portrayals by Sahil Mehta, Prassana Bisht, Zeyn Shaw, Ronit Roy and Juhi Babbar."

Giving a shout out to director Soumendra Padhi, Karan Johar added, "Directed with a tight reign balancing the real atmospherics and tautness of narrative and supreme command on performances by Soumendra Padhi... The film hits home far more than its source material! Make Farrey your instant watch you will not regret it! Welcome to the movies Alizeh! Big hug to Baby and Atul the immensely proud parents and kudos to Salman Khan Films for presenting this gem of a film."

Farrey was released on November 24.