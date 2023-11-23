Karan Johar's Shout Out To Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri: 'You Will Shine In The Galaxy Of Stars'

A still from Farrey.(courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar cheered for Farrey actor Alizeh Agnihotri and the other cast members in an Instagram entry, on Thursday. Alizeh is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. The filmmaker wrote in his post, "A film that not only makes you wake up to class distinctions, the ironies of cheating and the dark side of ambition and greed but also packs a punch as an exam thriller heist is absolutely no mean achievement! A straight A+ for the cinematic report card of this feature! This is Alizeh Agnihotri 's debut feature and she is absolutely Fantastic."

The director added in his note, "Believable and so so real in her portrayal of a genius saddled by class distinctions and underlying greed! An artist in the true sense of the word! Welcome to the movies Alizeh! You will shine in the galaxy of stars but as an actor. Effective and brilliant portrayals by Sahil Mehta, Prassana Bisht, Zeyn Shaw, Ronit Roy and Juhi Babbar."

Karan Johar signed off the post with these words, "Directed with a tight reign balancing the real atmospherics and tautness of narrative and supreme command on performances by Soumendra Padhi.... The film hits home far more than its source material! Make Farrey your instant watch you will not regret it! Welcome to the movies Alizeh! Big hug to Baby and Atul the immensely proud parents and kudos to Salman Khan Films for presenting this gem of a film."

Read Karan Johar's post here:

ICYMI, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Huma Qureshi, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor formed Alizeh Agnihotri's cheer squad at the screening of her debut film Farrey in Mumbai last night.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, cheering for his niece's film, wrote, "In badmaasho ne toh humari hi class laga di. Tickets book kijiye aur dekhiye Farrey in a cinemas near you from the 24th November."

Farrey has been directed by Soumendra Padhi, who is best-known for helming the web series Jamtara. The project has been produced by Alizeh's uncle and superstar Salman Khan.