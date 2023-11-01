Farrey Trailer: Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh In A High School Drama Of Aspirations And Deceptions

Alizeh in the trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube)

The official trailer of Farrey released today. The film marks Salman Khan niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut. Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. The trailer shows that Niyati (Alizeh in the film) enrolls herself to a prestigious yet expensive school. She has aspirations to study in an IIT. However, money is a constraint for her family. The trailer charts the path of Alizeh's school life, her parties and her friendship with rich students. A twist in the story - Alizeh takes refuge in illicit means to earn money. Farrey means passing the chit. How Alizeh gets trapped into this racket of cheating is shown in rest of the trailer.

Sharing the trailer, Salman Khan wrote in the caption, "Ab hoga inka asli test! #FarreyTrailer out now! (Trailer Link in bio)." Take a look:

Earlier, Salman Khan shared the teaser and he wrote, "Main toh yeh F word ki baat kar raha tha, aapne kya socha (I was talking about the F word. What did you think). Farrey Teaser out now."

Salman Khan gave the biggest shout out to his niece Alizeh in an Instagram post. "Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa ( Do a favor to uncle, whatever you do, do it with heart and hard work! Always remember, in life go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Don't be the same in order to get fit, and don't be different from everyone in the process of getting separated. And most importantly, once you have committed then you don't even listen to uncle)," he wrote posting a throwback picture with Alizeh. Take a look:

Farrey is directed by Soumendra Padhi, who has earlier directed the series Jamtara. The film stars Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht, Saxon Cook, Lavishka Gupta, Zeyn Shaw, Ronit Roy in the lead roles.