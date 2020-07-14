Trending: Salman Khan Dedicates His Latest Post To Farmers, Shares This Pic

Salman Khan posted this photo on Instagram. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan, who is currently living in his Panvel farmhouse, dedicated his latest post to farmers. The actor posted a picture of himself sitting on a field and covered in mud. "Respect to all the farmers," he captioned the photo. In the picture, Salman Khan can be seen wearing shorts and a sleeveless T-shirt. Salman Khan moved to his farmhouse before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March because of the coronavirus outbreak. The actor's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush Sharma, their kids Ahil and Ayat and actress Jaqueline Fernandez also stayed at the farmhouse till the lockdown got over. Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's recent Instagram entries show that she is still living with the actor in Panvel.

Take a look at Salman Khan's post here:

Going by Salman Khan's recent Instagram posts, it appears that the actor has been spending most of his time at his farm in Panvel. A couple of days ago, he shared a picture of himself working in the field and wrote: "Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... Jai jawan! Jai kissan."

Last month, Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur trended big time on social media after the actor shared a video, in which both of them can be seen cleaning up the pathways in and around the farmhouse. The actor shared the video to mark the World Environment Day. Here's the post we are talking about:

Salman Khan's upcoming films are Radhe and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He was last seen in Dabangg 3.