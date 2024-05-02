Trending: Ranbir Kapoor In A Pic With His Ramayana Co-Star Ajinkya Deo

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: ajinkkyadeo)

Actor Ajinkya Deo, who will be starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the much-awaited film Ramayana, on Thursday treated his Instafam to a picture of himself posing with Ranbir Kapoor. Ajinkya Deo shared the picture with Ranbir on his Instagram handle in which the two were seen twinning in black. Ranbir can also be seen sporting a cap as he flashed his million-dollar smile and posed for the camera. In the caption of his post, Ajinkya Deo announced that he has joined the cast of Ramayana. He wrote, "So now for the clarification on this photo … excited to be doing a stellar role in the film Ramayana a magnum opus with RK and it's been a wonderful year and a half as I shared the screen first with Neetu Singh Kapoor ma'am then with Karisma Kapoor for a web series and now with Ranbir Kapoor,” he wrote."

Take a look at the post below:

Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, whereas Sai Pallavi will be seen essaying the role of Sita. Recently, photos of the two actors from the sets of the film went crazy viral online.

Speaking of the pictures that are trending big on social media even now, they featured Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The pictures were posted on X by several fan pages dedicated to both the actors and they are going crazy viral. Check out the viral photos from the film's shoot here:

A few weeks ago, Ranbir Kapoor's pictures from the film's preparatory session went viral on the Internet. The pictures feature the actor posing with his archery coach.

Meanwhile, Arun Govil, who also stars in the film, in a recent interview, shared his thoughts about Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming portrayal of Lord Ram in the film. Talking to Bollywood Spy, Arun Govil said, "As far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor. Jitna janta hu mai unke baare mein, bahut mehnat se kaam karte hai vo. Bahut sanskaari bache hai vo basically. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai, maine dekha hai kai baar unko [From what I know about him, he works very hard. He is basically a very cultured kid. He possesses morals, values, and a deep sense of tradition. I have observed this on multiple occasions. I am very sure about it that he will try to do his level best. It should come out well)."