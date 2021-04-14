Trending: Priyanka Chopra's Response To Anushka Sharma's Monday Riddle

Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra are co-stars of Dil Dhadakne Do

Celebs or fans, we are all hit alike by Monday blues, agrees Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. Monday is a thing of the past for this week but Anushka Sharma's post is still trending, particularly because of how her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star reacted to it. This week on Monday, new mom Anushka Sharma shared a rhetorical question on Instagram, conveying her feeling about Monday blues. She said "happy" and "Monday" cannot be in the same sentence and we completely agreed. So did Priyanka Chopra. In the comments section, Priyanka dropped in to say: "For sure, haha!" Since then, Priyanka's comment has garnered over 2,900 likes.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's post here:

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had congratulated Anushka Sharma as she welcomed baby daughter Vamika. "Such a beautiful picture. Sending you all so much love. May all your dreams come true, Vamika," read Priyanka's comment, which garnered over 9,000 'likes' in just a few hours. On January 11, Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli made the announcement that a third member has joined the family.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra recently walked the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas at the BAFTA Awards in London. Her line-up of films include Text For You and the fourth Matrix movie.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 movie Zero, after which she produced OTT projects such as Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Anushka's next production Qala, a Netflix original movie, will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut.