Dear Monday, Why Can't You Look Like Anushka Sharma In This Pic?

Set aside your Monday blues for a minute and take a look at new mom Anushka Sharma's post. Looks like she's in the same spot as all of us. On Monday, it's as if Anushka Sharma read our minds that she came up with a query about the words "happy" and "Monday" being in the same sentence. "Is happy Monday an oxymoron?" Anushka wrote in an Instagram post, which is accompanied by a photo of the actress letting out a scream of joy. Anushka is the perfect picture of chic and smart in the photo in a colour blocking assortment of wardrobe picks.

Anushka Sharma recently posted a goofy video featuring husband Virat Kohli. "Did I do it?" Anushka captioned the video, in which she can be seen lifting Virat off his feet.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a baby daughter on January 11, who they have named Vamika. After a brief break from work, both Anushka and Virat resumed their work rosters. Virat Kohli led Team India to a thrilling series win against England last month. He was accompanied by Anushka and baby Vamika to Pune for the Test matches. After returning from Pune, the actress was spotted on the sets of a brand endorsement in Mumbai. In terms of films, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 movie Zero, after which she produced OTT projects such as Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Anushka's next production Qala, a Netflix original movie, will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut.