Trending: Pics Of Ranbir Kapoor With Social Media Star Niharika Nm

Ranbir Kapoor with Niharika Nm. (courtesy: niharika_nm)

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with Shamshera promotions. New pictures of the actor in behind-the-scenes moments with social media influencer Niharika Nm have been ruling the Internet ever since the latter posted them online. Ranbir, in a black kurta, collaborated with the YouTube star for some adorable pictures to promote Shamshera. Niharika looks gorgeous in a red lehenga as she gazes into Ranbir's eyes in the first picture. Stepping away from the intense moment, the two then indulge in a light-hearted moment in the next monochrome picture.

In the caption, Niharika captioned the string of images: "Gotta catch 'em all. Hi Ranbir." Reacting to Ranbir and Niharika's post, one Instagram user wrote, "Oh I'm jealous, she is so lucky." Another one commented, "Aww-dorable."

Take a look at Niharika and Ranbir's pictures:

Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Shamshera which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Ranbir plays the role of a dacoit, considered the saviour of his tribe, on a mission to continue his father's legacy. Sanjay Dutt plays a cop in the film while Vaani Kapoor is Ranbir's love interest. Shamshera is going to release across theatres on July 22, 2022.

Earlier, the Sanju actor revealed that he lacked "angst" for his role and director Karan Malhotra had to "extract" it out of him. "Karan struggled with angst and we sat together a lot. He was like, 'how do I extract the emotion of anger from you for the character'. He started going deeper in my personal life, into my past, because he wanted to tap into that side of me," the 39-year-old actor was quoted by news agency PTI.