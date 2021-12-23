Trending: Pics Of Hrithik Roshan With Actress Samantha Lockwood

Samantha with Hrithik Roshan. (courtesy samanthalockwood)

Actress Samantha Lockwood recently met Hrithik Roshan and she documented pictures from their meeting on her unverified Instagram profile. The photos are trending big time on social media. Posting a bunch of goofy albeit cool pictures with the Dhoom 2 actor, Samantha Lockwood wrote in her caption: "Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii...Superstar." She added the hashtags #shaka, #hrithikroshan, #hawaiivibes #bollywoodstar and #bollywood. Samantha has featured in films like Shoot The Hero and Hawaii Five-0.

Other than Hawaii Five-0, Samantha Lockwood has also starred in projects like Turn Back Now, Sci-fighter and Mexican Gold, to name a few.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan, on his birthday in January this year, announced his new project, a high-octane action film co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. More details about the film are awaited. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The same year, he also starred in the film Super 30, which released in 2019.

The actor will reportedly also star in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.