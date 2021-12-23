Hrithik Roshan Is Chilling In The Maldives With Son, Mom Pinkie And Cousins. See Pics

Hrithik Roshan with his family. (Image courtesy: pinkieroshan)

Hrithik Roshan has joined the list of Bollywood celebs who have zeroed in on the Maldives as their vacation spot. The actor flew to the beach destination with his family, including mom Pinkie Roshan, sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and cousins Suranika, Pashmina and Eshaan recently. On Thursday, Pinkie Roshan shared a set of photos from the Maldives, in which Hrithik can be seen having a whole lot of fun with his son Hrehaan, Pashmina, Suranika and Eshaan Roshan. In the photo, the actor looks cool in a tee and jeans, which he paired with a cap. Sharing the photo, Pinkie Roshan wrote: "With the moon the son and all my stars."

We also got glimpses of the Roshans' vacation on Suranika's Instagram profile. She shared two pictures admiring the scenic beauty of the Maldives. "Woke up in paradise," read the caption on one of her stories.

Hrithik Roshan has two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan - with ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan. Sussanne and actor Arslan Goni are rumoured to have been dating for a while now.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan has featured in several hits such as Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan has a film with Deepika Padukone titled Fighter lined up. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of 2017 Tamil film Vikram Vedha.