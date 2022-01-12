Trending Pics Of Anushka Sharma From Daughter Vamika's Birthday Celebrations

Anushka Sharma with Vamika. (Image courtesy: virat.x.shine)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turned one on Tuesday. The actor-producer shared pictures from her daughter's birthday festivities in South Africa on her Instagram stories. Soon the pictures were shared by several fan pages dedicated to the stars on social media. In one of the pictures, the mother-daughter can be seen twinning in white. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story began on the sets of a shampoo commercial that they did together. After dating for several years, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany in 2017. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok. Last year, the actress announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.

The actress will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. The film will release on Netflix. She will also produce Qala, starring late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil.