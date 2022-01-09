Anushka Sharma Looks Adorable In This 'Sweaty Selfie'- See Pic

Anushka Sharma posted this. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram

"#Sweatyselfie," wrote Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharam often shares pictures of herself and her family on social media. This time the actress has dropped a selfie from her workout sessions. On Sunday, Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram account, where can be seen dressed in a pink outfit as she posed for a selfie. Sharing the post, Anushka wrote: "#sweatyselfie." Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in this no-makeup look. The actress is currently in South Africa along with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. She often shared glimpses from her trip on her Instagram handle.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post here:

On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma announced her new film Chakda Xpress. Sharing the news on her Instagram, the actress wrote an extensive caption. This is what she wrote: "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket." She added, "From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket - very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can't make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women's cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India."

Anushka Sharma also wrote about how she admires the revolution of the women's cricket team: "We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women's cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women's cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan's story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan's story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."

Check out Anushka Sharma's post here:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and was later seen in PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actress was in the 2018 film Zero featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project was the film Bulbbul on Netflix. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's hit web-series Paatal Lok. Last year, Anushka Sharma also announced her new web-series named Mai which will stream on Netflix.