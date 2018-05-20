Trending: Madhuri Dixit And Renuka Shahane Recreate Lo Chali Main. Watch Video

A dance by actresses Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane, co-stars of 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, is making the Internet very, very nostalgic. When its Madhuri and Renuka Shahane together, we don't think we need to guess the song they danced to. Definitely, it is Lo Chali Main Apne Devar Ki Baarat Leke from Hum Aapke Hain Koun!. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing Madhuri's Marathi film Bucket List, shared a video of the actresses recreating Hum Aapke Hain Koun! memories on the sets of their forthcoming film. It appears to be an impromptu performance but the duo matched their steps and the expressions - 'bhai waah.'
"When work is fun. Things we do to keep everyone motivated on the sets of Bucket List after a long night schedule. And some bonds never grow old," wrote Madhuri, tagging Renuka Shahane.
Watch the video here.
When work is fun! Things we do to keep everyone motivated on the sets of #BucketList after a long night schedule. And some bonds never grow old! @renukash710 @bucketlist_film is releasing next Friday, 25th May. Mark your calendar. #Repost @karanjohar (@get_repost) Reliving the magical #humaapkehainkaun moment! @madhuridixitnene and @renukash710 on the sets of #bucketlist !!! Releasing on Friday the 25th of May!!!!
"This is such a burst of nostalgia" and "wow, just missing Salman" are some of the comments on their video.
In Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane played sisters. Madhuri was paired opposite Salman Khan, who played Ms Shahane's brother-in-law.
Watch Lo Chali Main from Hum Aapke Hain Koun!
Bucket List is Madhuri Dixit's debut Marathi film, in which she plays a housewife. However, due to some circumstances, she transforms herself and goes on to tick off a long bucket list. "It is a story of every household yet, it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense. The most fascinating factor for me to choose it is that it is going to carve a niche in everyone's heart," Madhuri had said.
Madhuri Dixit's Bucket List, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, releases on May 25.