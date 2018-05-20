Trending: Madhuri Dixit And Renuka Shahane Recreate Lo Chali Main. Watch Video

When work is fun! Things we do to keep everyone motivated on the sets of #BucketList after a long night schedule. And some bonds never grow old! @renukash710 @bucketlist_film is releasing next Friday, 25th May. Mark your calendar. #Repost @karanjohar (@get_repost) Reliving the magical #humaapkehainkaun moment! @madhuridixitnene and @renukash710 on the sets of #bucketlist !!! Releasing on Friday the 25th of May!!!!

