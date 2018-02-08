Renuka Shahane Explains Why She's Been Absent From Screen All This Time Renuka Shahane will be soon seen in 3 Storeys, also starring Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat

Share EMAIL PRINT Renuka Shahane's 3 Storeys releases in March (Image courtesy: renukash) New Delhi: Highlights She plans to work more after her children start going to college Renuka Shahane will also be seen in Madhuri Dixit's Bucket List She is married to actor Ashutosh Rana 3 Storeys, also starring Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat, says she will be seen in more films now, reports news agency IANS. Renuka Shahane, 52, is married to actor Ashutosh Rana, 50. The couple are parents to two sons Shauryaman and Satyendra. On being asked about why she did not take up any projects for a long time, she told IANS, "Well, my children are small, and they need me. My son is in 10th standard and once they start going college I will find time for myself. Then I will hopefully work more in cinema." Ms Shahane's last Hindi film was 2004's Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa while 2015's Highway was her last Marathi film.



Of 3 Storeys, her next film, Renuka Shahane told IANS, "I was so stunned when I was offered the film because the story and the character are so different and exciting for any actor. Then to sink your teeth into a character which is not in your forte is a reason for any actor to explore it. That apart, in the film, we have so many wonderful co-actors, the story has a mystery and intrigue value... so after 14 years, I am doing a Hindi film and this is the perfect one."



After 3 Storeys, Ms Shahane will star in the Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! co-star. It is Madhuri's debut Marathi film. "Yes after 23 years, I worked with Madhuri in a Marathi film and it is a dream to work with her." Renuka Shahane and Madhuri Dixit played sisters in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, also starring Salman Khan.



Renuka Shahane is quite active on social media and never shies away from expressing her views, for which, she has often been trolled. However, Ms Shahane says she doesn't pay attention to the trolls now. "Earlier I used to pay attention to trolls and talk to people who are trolling. I used to think that I should converse with them to change their thoughts. Back then I had no idea that there are manufactured trolls and people are paid money to troll. Now, mostly I avoid trolls and block them," she told IANS.



Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Renuka Shahane's 3 Storeys is slated to release on March 9.



(With IANS inputs)



Actress Renuka Shahane, who will be soon seen in, also starring Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat, says she will be seen in more films now, reports news agency IANS. Renuka Shahane, 52, is married to actor Ashutosh Rana, 50. The couple are parents to two sons Shauryaman and Satyendra. On being asked about why she did not take up any projects for a long time, she told IANS, "Well, my children are small, and they need me. My son is in 10th standard and once they start going college I will find time for myself. Then I will hopefully work more in cinema." Ms Shahane's last Hindi film was 2004'swhile 2015'swas her last Marathi film.Of, her next film, Renuka Shahane told IANS, "I was so stunned when I was offered the film because the story and the character are so different and exciting for any actor. Then to sink your teeth into a character which is not in your forte is a reason for any actor to explore it. That apart, in the film, we have so many wonderful co-actors, the story has a mystery and intrigue value... so after 14 years, I am doing a Hindi film and this is the perfect one."After, Ms Shahane will star in the Marathi film Bucket List, headlined by Madhuri Dixit , herco-star. It is Madhuri's debut Marathi film. "Yes after 23 years, I worked with Madhuri in a Marathi film and it is a dream to work with her." Renuka Shahane and Madhuri Dixit played sisters in, also starring Salman Khan.Renuka Shahane is quite active on social media and never shies away from expressing her views, for which, she has often been trolled. However, Ms Shahane says she doesn't pay attention to the trolls now. "Earlier I used to pay attention to trolls and talk to people who are trolling. I used to think that I should converse with them to change their thoughts. Back then I had no idea that there are manufactured trolls and people are paid money to troll. Now, mostly I avoid trolls and block them," she told IANS. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Renuka Shahane'sis slated to release on March 9.(With IANS inputs)