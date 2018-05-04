Madhuri Dixit's Bucket List Trailer: Surprise Named Ranbir Kapoor Only Adds To The Fun Just when Madhuri Dixit was worrying about the possibility of a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor

It's always a delight to see Madhuri Dixit on screen, be it in Bollywood or her Marathi debut Bucket List , the trailer of which was shared by Karan Johar on Friday. In the movie, Madhuri features as Madhura Sane, a character who plays multiple roles, namely of a housewife, a mother and a daughter-in-law but what's makes the trailer interesting is Madhura's newfound interest - checking off to-do's from the bucket list of a teenager named Sai, who appears to have donated her heart to Madhura. The trailer begins with Madhura's simplifying the term "bucket list" for her mother's easy understanding. And soon, Madhura chances upon Sai's diary with the details of her bucket list which she could not check off.Thus begins a roller-coaster ride for Madhura, who now decides to live the dreams Sai had dream of as a tribute to her. From riding a bike to "trip about Leh Ladhakh" and "making mom complete her poem", "going viral", getting drunk and et cetera et cetera. Madhura Sane attempts all of it. The trailer is studded with hilarious moments and one-liners delivered by a naive housewife but what makes the 2:30 minutes all the more worth is a surprise at the end. Just when Madhura was worrying about the possibility of a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor (as mentioned in Sai's bucket list), this happens at a pub. We will tell you no more.How cool was that? If you remember, Madhuri featured in a special dance number -- in Ranbir Kapoor's 2013 film Madhuri Dixit, who has changed her Twitter moniker to Madhuri Madhura Sane, said this about her debut Marathi project in an interview to IANS previously: "It is a story of every household yet, it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense. The most fascinating factor for me to choose it is that it is going to carve a niche in everyone's heart."Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and produced by Dharma Productions,is slated to release on May 25. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter