Bucket List First Poster: Madhuri Dixit Rides A Bike. That's So Cool

Highlights Bucket List is Madhuri Dixit's debut Marathi film Bucket List will be presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Renuka Shahane is also part of the film

To present you in a Marathi film! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 3, 2018

Oh that's exciting. Then what are we waiting for? — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 3, 2018

The first poster of Madhuri Dixit's Marathi film Bucket List features the actress riding a bike. (Madhuri Dixit, that's so cool).is Madhuri's debut Marathi film, which will be presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Karan unveiled the poster of the film after an interesting Twitter chat with Madhuri Dixit. "Hey Karan Johar, what is that one thing you'd want to tick off your bucket list this year?" tweeted Madhuri. His reply - "To present you in a Marathi film!" After exchanging a couple of tweets, Karan Johar unveiled the first poster ofand wrote, "Proud to present Madhuri Dixit in a Marathi film!"Madhuri Dixit also shared the poster and wrote, "Excited for my first Marathi film."Presenting the first poster of Madhuri Dixit'sRead Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit's Twitter exchange here.Of the film, Madhuri Dixit had earlier said, "It is a story of every household yet, it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense. The most fascinating factor for me to choose it is that it is going to carve a niche in everyone's heart."The teaser ofwas released a couple of weeks ago. Madhuri plays the role of Madhura, an ideal wife, mother, daughter-in-law and is loved by all. But, later... (no spoilers here. Watch it on your own). Renuka Shahane, Madhuri's Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! co-star, is also a part of Bucket List . "Yes after 23 years, I worked with Madhuri in a Marathi film and it is a dream to work with her," Renuka Shahane told news agency IANS.is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and releases on May 25.