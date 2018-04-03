Bucket List First Poster: Madhuri Dixit Rides A Bike. That's So Cool

The first poster of Madhuri Dixit's Marathi film Bucket List features the actress riding a bike. (Madhuri Dixit, that's so cool). Bucket List is Madhuri's debut Marathi film, which will be presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Karan unveiled the poster of the film after an interesting Twitter chat with Madhuri Dixit. "Hey Karan Johar, what is that one thing you'd want to tick off your bucket list this year?" tweeted Madhuri. His reply - "To present you in a Marathi film!" After exchanging a couple of tweets, Karan Johar unveiled the first poster of Bucket List and wrote, "Proud to present Madhuri Dixit in a Marathi film!"
Highlights
- Bucket List is Madhuri Dixit's debut Marathi film
- Bucket List will be presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions
- Renuka Shahane is also part of the film
Madhuri Dixit also shared the poster and wrote, "Excited for my first Marathi film."
Presenting the first poster of Madhuri Dixit's Bucket List.
Read Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit's Twitter exchange here.
To present you in a Marathi film!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 3, 2018
Oh that's exciting. Then what are we waiting for?— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 3, 2018
Of the film, Madhuri Dixit had earlier said, "It is a story of every household yet, it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense. The most fascinating factor for me to choose it is that it is going to carve a niche in everyone's heart."
The teaser of Bucket List was released a couple of weeks ago. Madhuri plays the role of Madhura, an ideal wife, mother, daughter-in-law and is loved by all. But, later... (no spoilers here. Watch it on your own).
CommentsRenuka Shahane, Madhuri's Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! co-star, is also a part of Bucket List. "Yes after 23 years, I worked with Madhuri in a Marathi film and it is a dream to work with her," Renuka Shahane told news agency IANS.
Bucket List is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and releases on May 25.