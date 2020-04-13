Trending: Keeping Up With Janhvi Kapoor's Dance Routine. This Time, To An Aishwarya Song

Janhvi Kapoor shared this video. (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, who has managed to impress us with her dancing skills on several occasions, managed to do it again. The 22-year-old actress shared a video of herself dancing to the song Salaam from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2006 film Umrao Jaan. In the video, Janhvi can be seen dressed in a pink kurti and palazzos, as she dances gracefully with her instructor. Janhvi, in lockdown, seems to be "missing the classroom". Sharing the video which swiftly acquired a permanent spot on the trends list, she wrote, "Missing the classroom. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?" Take a look at the video here:

Within minutes of posting, her video was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to her video, actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "Atti sundarrrrrr" while designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis.

This is not the first time that Janhvi trended for her dance video. A few weeks ago, Janhvi shared a video of herself dancing to the evergreen song Piya Tose Naina Laage Re from Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman's 1965 film Guide. "When you lose balance, so you have to do an improv over-dramatic end." Janhvi wrote.

We are yet to get over Janhvi's belly dancing video, that she shared last year as a part of filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's '#DD2challenge' (Dance Deewane challenge). Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has an impressive line-up of films, which includes Roohi Afza, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's period drama Takht, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh among other stars.