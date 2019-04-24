Trending: Katrina Kaif To Play PT Usha In Biopic?

Katrina Kaif shared this image on Instagram. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif occupied a spot on the list of trends all of Wednesday after reports of her being cast as PT Usha surfaced. According to a recent Pinkvilla report, the 35-year-old actress has reportedly been zeroed in to play the role of PT Usha in the athlete's biopic. However, Katrina has not announced her association with the project as of now. According to the report, the film will be helmed by Revathy S Varma, who is best-known for directing the Bollywood film Aap Ke Liye Hum and has directed several Tamil and Malayalam films.

The Pinkvilla report also stated that the film will be made in several languages and that Priyanka Chopra was approached for playing the titular role in the film a few years back. However, the actress did not say yes to project and opted for the Omung Kumar-directed sports biopic Mary Kom instead.

A source close to the project revealed that the film's director especially met Katrina in order to talk about the project. "Revathy flew down from Bengaluru to meet Katrina a couple of weeks back in Mumbai for another narration. Katrina has liked the script and is probably going to give a nod to the film which is going to be her first biopic in her entire film career," stated Pinkvilla.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif awaits the release of Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan. The actress has also signed Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Katrina Kaif's last release was Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

