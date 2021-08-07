Trending: Karisma Kapoor's Reaction When Told 'Let's Add Alia Bhatt' To List Of Kapoor Family Actors

Karisma Kapoor in a still from Super Dancer 4 (courtesy ranlia_eternity)

Highlights Karisma had an ROFL reaction when asked about Alia

Karisma was speaking on the show 'Super Dancer 4'

Karisma Kapoor made a no-comments gesture

Karisma Kapoor recently made an appearance on reality show Super Dancer 4 and had a blast with the contestants. However, a particular snippet from the episode featuring Karisma Kapoor, which has a reference to cousin Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend actress Alia Bhatt, has put her on the list of trends - a video clip of where she talks about actors in the Kapoor family is crazy viral. Asked by a contestant about the number of actors the Kapoor family has given the film industry, Karisma Kapoor said: "Bahut saare hain. Mujhe bhi nahi pata (There are so many, even I am not sure)." Karisma followed it up by listing all the actors from the Kapoor family and wrapped the list with cousin Zahan Kapoor, who is all set for his big Bollywood debut.

This is when filmmaker Anurag Basu, who is a judge on the show Super Dancer 4, told Karisma Kapoor: "Alia Bhatt ko bhi add kar lete hai (Let's add Alia Bhatt also)?" In an ROFL moment, Karisma had a no-comments response as she gestured that her lips are sealed when it comes to her Ranbir and Alia's love life. Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's reaction here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for a while now - Alia is a regular at Kapoor family functions and is often spotted hanging out with Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor. Only recently, Alia accompanied Neetu Kapoor to the Krishnaraj Bungalow, which is currently being renovated. Alia also often trends for sharing snippets of her love life on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in their first ever film Brahmastra, directed by their friend Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor also has Shamshera in his line-up while Alia's list of upcoming movies includes Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.