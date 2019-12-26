Trending: Inside Pics From Actress Mona Singh's Mehendi

Mona Singh's friend Gaurav Gera shared this picture. (Image courtesy: gauravgera)

Actress Mona Singh, best-known for her role in TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, featured on Thursday's list of trends after pictures from her mehendi ceremony went viral on social media. The 38-year-old actress is reportedly marrying her South Indian investment banker boyfriend on December 27. Mona Singh wore a pink kurta for her mehendi ceremony, which she accompanied with a cream-coloured salwar. The inside pictures from Mona Singh's pre-wedding functions were shared by her close friends Gaurav Gera, Ashish Kapoor and Micckie Dudaaney, who along with the actress' other best buddies attended the mehendi ceremony. Several pictures and videos from Mona Singh's mehendi ceremony were also shared by fans clubs.

One of the pictures feature Mona Singh showing her mehendi-decorated hands to the camera and it wouldn't be wrong to say that her floral jewellery made her look extra special.

It was earlier reported that Mona Singh, who has reportedly been dating South Indian investment banker Shyam, will get married on December 27. A source close to the development had told Bombay Times: "Mona doesn't want any undue attention on her big day. Only those extremely close to her have been invited to the wedding. A pre-wedding party will be hosted on December 26."

Mona Singh had featured in TV soaps like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do and Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se to name a few. She has also starred in a number of films such as 3 Idiots,Utt Pataang, Amavas. Mona Singh will next be seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha.